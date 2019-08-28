Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Raised Stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by $1.52 Million; Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.42 Million

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 60,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 129,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 53.35M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS “STRENGTH IN RADEON PRODUCTS WAS DRIVEN BY BOTH GAMING AND BLOCKCHAIN DEMAND” IN QTR – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 08/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR CORP – UNDER ARRANGEMENT, HLS AND AMD WILL AMALGAMATE TO FORM A COMPANY TO BE NAMED “HLS THERAPEUTICS INC”; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMD); 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.04% or 186,919 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 221,196 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Victory Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 983,125 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 507,738 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested in 0.1% or 519,179 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital has 21,380 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 3.98 million shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 38,167 shares in its portfolio. 19,812 were accumulated by Apriem. Moreover, Schroder has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 4,325 shares. World Asset holds 0.07% or 57,036 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap reported 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 2.73M shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 2,600 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of The West owns 2.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,792 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc accumulated 56,232 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Company reported 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 1.64% or 46,527 shares. Waters Parkerson And Llc, Louisiana-based fund reported 248,710 shares. Moreover, Choate Invest Advsr has 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 122,571 shares. Oakworth Incorporated owns 42,853 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Toth Advisory holds 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 91,502 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp reported 3.04 million shares stake. Crestwood Advsr Grp Incorporated Ltd Com has 471,887 shares. Moreover, Mondrian Inv Partners Limited has 2.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmsincerbeaux Management Llc holds 7.61% or 80,050 shares. 1.32M are held by Hexavest Inc.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares to 289,614 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.