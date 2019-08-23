Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding; Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Shorts Increased By 16.52%

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 456.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd acquired 75,400 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 91,900 shares with $2.26 million value, up from 16,500 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $18.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 6.32M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR); 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 23/03/2018 – Fast Co Labs: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target And Kroger Mull A Merger; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 08/03/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger’s sales beat, but forecast disappoints; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Targets 2018 Identical Supermarket Sales Growth Ex-Fuel of 1.5%-2%

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) had an increase of 16.52% in short interest. RBBN's SI was 1.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.52% from 1.34M shares previously. With 329,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)'s short sellers to cover RBBN's short positions. The SI to Ribbon Communications Inc's float is 1.52%. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 159,310 shares traded. Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) has declined 31.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. $107,437 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares were bought by SARGENT RONALD.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger Company (NYSE:KR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Kroger Company has $32 highest and $22 lowest target. $27.36’s average target is 15.59% above currents $23.67 stock price. Kroger Company had 21 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 8 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Pivotal Research. The rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research on Friday, August 2 to “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. UBS maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, June 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $25 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital reported 44,340 shares stake. Fort Washington Invest Oh owns 874,547 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Communications has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Farmers Natl Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). California-based Cetera Advisor Net Lc has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Fiera Cap stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). California Public Employees Retirement holds 2.03 million shares. Da Davidson And has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 11,131 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has 56,553 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 466,542 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Clean Yield Gru invested in 450 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,550 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 100,537 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.27% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $593.68 million. The firm offers Session Border Controllers that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It has a 86.61 P/E ratio. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution.