Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) (CCL) Holding by $1.98 Million as Stock Price Declined; Truenorth Holding in Harris Del (HRS) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) (CCL) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,900 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.31M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 97.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 9,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 207 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 10,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 249.52% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $5.93-EPS $5.98; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Rev $1.6B; 23/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Named ‘Real Estate Agency Brand of The Year’ In 2018 Harris Poll Equitrend® Study; 12/04/2018 – New Harris Poll Reveals Cause Marketing Preferences Of Moms & Millennials; 26/04/2018 – Former Paypal CEO Bill Harris says bitcoin is a scam, and investors are “drinking the Kool-Aid.”; 01/05/2018 – ITV: MARY HARRIS WILL BECOME SR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Ahead of Trump’s Visit to California, Harris, Feinstein Lead CA Congressional Delegation in Raising Concerns Over; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Cortez Masto Introduce Legislation to Shine Light on Hazardous Occupational Exposures; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Harris City Council briefs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37,000 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 54,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,800 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,241 shares to 36,325 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 15,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity.

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25 million for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.