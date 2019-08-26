Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Cbs (CBS) Holding; Tyvor Capital Has Lowered By $8.02 Million Its Gap (GPS) Holding

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased Gap Inc (GPS) stake by 94.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as Gap Inc (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 16,709 shares with $437,000 value, down from 325,000 last quarter. Gap Inc now has $6.40B valuation. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 18.92M shares traded or 158.39% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – AFFIRMED FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.55 TO $2.70; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPARABLE SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY; 22/05/2018 – Gap Inc expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.2425/SHR; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 12/04/2018 – Gap Follows J. Crew in Exiting Challenging Bridal-Wear Industry; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Cbs Corp (CBS) stake by 51.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 7,100 shares as Cbs Corp (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 6,600 shares with $314,000 value, down from 13,700 last quarter. Cbs Corp now has $15.56B valuation. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.84M shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FILED LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS & SEEKING TO PREVENT FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL BOARD MEETING; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 04/05/2018 – 3 Women Sue Charlie Rose and CBS, Alleging Harassment; 14/05/2018 – NAI CITES CONCERNS ON BULLYING RELATED TO CBS DIRECTOR FROM ’16; 12/04/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Bradley Chubb To Green Bay Packers Possible, Reports `CBS Sports’; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue

Among 9 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $1500 lowest target. $29.20’s average target is 72.58% above currents $16.92 stock price. Gap had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. Nomura maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, August 23. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of GPS in report on Friday, August 23 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0.03% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Blair William Il holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 21,328 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Ftb Advisors reported 2,673 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 772,365 are owned by Tiaa Cref Limited Co. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 81,499 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Element Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 510,652 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 198,289 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 10,387 shares. State Street Corp holds 10.17M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 68,208 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 1.62 million shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Llc reported 4,197 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 7,630 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc increased Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) stake by 3.71 million shares to 4.21M valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) stake by 466,757 shares and now owns 1.36M shares. Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) was raised too.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) (NYSE:CCL) stake by 39,500 shares to 86,900 valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 8,600 shares and now owns 9,500 shares. American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gabelli And Investment Advisers holds 0.06% or 10,450 shares in its portfolio. 12,600 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation. The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset has invested 1.19% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Weiss Multi holds 0.15% or 125,020 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Street invested in 0.06% or 14.88M shares. Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Td Asset has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 227,781 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,300 shares. King Luther Capital Management invested in 4,425 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & reported 152,823 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 48.51% above currents $41.41 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America.