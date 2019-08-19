Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Flowserve (FLS) Position by $594,000; Foyston Gordon & Payne Lifted Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Position

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 9,400 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 339,670 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 383,914 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018

More important recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha”, Prnewswire.com published: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Lc has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 67,072 are owned by Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership. Bainco Int invested in 118,796 shares. Company State Bank has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5,792 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 98,265 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 1.44% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1.67M shares. New Vernon Inv Management Ltd Llc owns 18,603 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Trust owns 2,958 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.73M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 18,311 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 78 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 259,620 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 4,075 shares.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 34,774 shares to 64,526 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,630 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) (NYSE:CCL) by 39,500 shares to 86,900 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).