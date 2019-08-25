Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding by $1.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Greatmark Investment Partners Upped Coherent Com (COHR) Holding by $945,405

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc Com (COHR) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 6,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 24,322 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 17,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.2. About 290,989 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 87.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 30,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 35,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 2.86 million shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

