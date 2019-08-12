Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Position by $1.52 Million; Ecor1 Capital Increased Its Xencor (XNCR) Stake by $33.18 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 60,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 129,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 43.87 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 25/04/2018 – AMD: Cryptocurrency-related Revenue Rose In First Quarter, But Headed For Decline — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy sees an opportunity for AMD to increase its market share in the PC space, noting the company “now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.”; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 57,806 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 111,700 shares to 726,519 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial accumulated 42,226 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 21,278 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 9,346 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 42,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 297,655 shares. California-based Bailard has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 10,629 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 33,773 shares. Td Asset reported 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19,537 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 41,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 1.41 million shares. Gp Inc invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 21,200 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).