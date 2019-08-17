Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Lear (LEA)

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 95.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 32,400 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 1,500 shares with $210,000 value, down from 33,900 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $153.89’s average target is 41.22% above currents $108.97 stock price. Lear had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. Citigroup downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Thursday, July 18. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $14400 target. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19. See Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) latest ratings:

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 7.86 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

The stock increased 2.79% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 495,041 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lear Appoints Aerospace Industry Veteran Carl Esposito as President of E-Systems – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lear Falls After Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowered Guidance – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.76% above currents $131.36 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 27,500 shares to 35,100 valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 900 shares and now owns 1,400 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.