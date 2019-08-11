Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Position as Stock Price Rose; Biondo Investment Advisors Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 81.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 983.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,511 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 3,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). One Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.46% or 41,616 shares. Cibc Markets owns 311,391 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 835,338 shares. Pictet North America Advisors has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deprince Race & Zollo owns 0.6% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 350,023 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.19% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 3.37M shares. Community Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trust Department Mb Finance Bancorp N A stated it has 142,191 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Vantage Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blb&B Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 4,182 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Company invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tctc Lc, Texas-based fund reported 19,030 shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 8,300 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1,766 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 4.30M shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt has 19,018 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated accumulated 84,697 shares. Ohio-based Valmark Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Premier Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,948 shares. Northpointe Ltd Liability invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Natl Pension invested in 2.46M shares or 1.32% of the stock. Woodstock invested in 89,618 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Co reported 175,379 shares. First Manhattan Communications stated it has 2.27 million shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny holds 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 8,860 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 6,769 shares. Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.43% or 26,955 shares. Rowland & Company Inv Counsel Adv has 72,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.