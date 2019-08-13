Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Davita (DVA) by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose; Jennison Associates Maintains Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 5.01 million shares traded or 117.40% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 10.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38B, up from 8.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 1.46M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,099 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd. Regions holds 29 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 215 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 0.04% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 158,207 shares. Allstate holds 0.03% or 21,115 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Millennium stated it has 851,230 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 567,370 shares. Weik Capital Management has 0.16% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Art Llc invested in 0.11% or 34,191 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 54,986 shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.37 million shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 1,240 shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,600 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 209,293 shares to 641,901 shares, valued at $66.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,156 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).