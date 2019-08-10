Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $2.12 Million; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Ally Financial Boosted Stake by $1.13 Million as Stock Rose

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.67M shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 955.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.66% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridges Inv Management, Nebraska-based fund reported 120,251 shares. Cobblestone Capital Limited invested in 3,667 shares. Spinnaker Trust has 14,673 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 906,754 shares. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt has 0.27% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,000 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp owns 6,415 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.61% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.08 million shares. Ima Wealth invested in 0.73% or 7,614 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 12,587 shares. Guardian L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 74,030 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.50M shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Peak Asset Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,747 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos (NYSE:IPG) by 14,400 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,900 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

