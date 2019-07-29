Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by $448,200; Horizon Investments Boosted Xcel Energy Com (XEL) Stake

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc Com (XEL) by 201.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 28,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,969 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 13,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 186.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $89.69. About 1.12M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 12,722 shares to 2,182 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 47,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,625 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Portfolio E (GMM).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Watch This Month – Motley Fool” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avista Announces Partial Settlement of Oregon Rate Case – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Black Hills Unit Receives Nod for Renewable Energy Tariffs – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BT Group plc (BT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 148,234 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp has 3.67M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 0.06% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Allstate Corporation holds 92,431 shares. Ftb stated it has 236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Carroll Assoc has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.47M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 66 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Whitnell & Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.19% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Amalgamated Bancorp owns 64,491 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 4,856 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Com Limited Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 45,869 shares stake. Rare Ltd owns 1.18M shares. 3,436 are held by Bank & Trust Of The West. Veritable LP invested in 0.03% or 17,035 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Hallmark Cap Management Inc has 0.22% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Crestwood Advsr Llc holds 15,309 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 0.11% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.01% or 22,223 shares in its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0.32% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.43% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 36,700 shares. 799 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 35 shares. Mcf Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion For Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.