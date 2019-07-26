Quantres Asset Management LTD Decreased Stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by $2.71 Million as Valuation Rose; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Boosted Its Avx New (AVX) Stake

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 39,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 3.59 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 384,410 shares traded or 46.98% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management LP invested 0.36% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hendley & Co Incorporated reported 1.41% stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 0.54% or 56,745 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,773 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated invested in 0.25% or 22,279 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank stated it has 5,243 shares. Bb&T Limited Company invested in 0.48% or 557,821 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 31,860 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 59,861 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested in 5,645 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Planning Alternatives Adv holds 0.27% or 16,914 shares. Heritage Mngmt accumulated 134,804 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 215 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 1.93 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27,500 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) (NYSE:CCL) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 0% or 26,579 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 400 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 908 shares stake. 186,700 are held by Axa. Ameriprise invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). North Point Port Managers Oh reported 17,000 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Citigroup accumulated 17,687 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc, a New York-based fund reported 15,075 shares. Foundry Limited Liability holds 469,236 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 92,600 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 243,718 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt accumulated 569,417 shares or 0% of the stock.