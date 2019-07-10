Quantres Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed By $612,872 Its Conmed (GLDD) Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Conmed Corp (GLDD) stake by 46.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 7,384 shares as Conmed Corp (GLDD)’s stock rose 52.26%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 8,632 shares with $718,000 value, down from 16,016 last quarter. Conmed Corp now has $696.41M valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 692,047 shares traded or 17.01% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 87.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 30,700 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 16.11%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 4,500 shares with $217,000 value, down from 35,200 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $14.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 1.91 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED

Among 2 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cardinal Health had 4 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 75,400 shares to 91,900 valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Monster Beverage Corp stake by 8,300 shares and now owns 13,800 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 1,725 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc owns 2.23M shares. Reik & Limited Liability Company reported 46,066 shares. Moreover, Intl has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,144 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Waddell Reed has 335,131 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding owns 1.19M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Acg Wealth stated it has 5,049 shares. Moreover, First City Mgmt Incorporated has 0.75% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 48,338 shares. Cambridge Gru Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 115,612 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited holds 7,076 shares.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.13M for 12.29 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.60M for 22.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) stake by 21,080 shares to 26,118 valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:FII) stake by 91,593 shares and now owns 148,017 shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 114,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Harvey Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 4.13% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 248,845 shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 139,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). State Street Corporation reported 1.08 million shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 24,570 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 480 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Co holds 5.56% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 72,967 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 81,000 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. 21,837 are held by Raymond James & Associate. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 483,325 shares in its portfolio.