Quantres Asset Management LTD Decreased Flowserve (FLS) Position; BIOMERIEUX 69 MARCY LETOILE ORDINARY SHA (BMXMF) Shorts Decreased By 95.41%

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Flowserve Corp (FLS) stake by 58.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 13,200 shares as Flowserve Corp (FLS)’s stock rose 2.23%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 9,400 shares with $424,000 value, down from 22,600 last quarter. Flowserve Corp now has $5.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 1.81 million shares traded or 81.07% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer

BIOMERIEUX 69 MARCY LETOILE ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) had a decrease of 95.41% in short interest. BMXMF’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 95.41% from 28,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 13 days are for BIOMERIEUX 69 MARCY LETOILE ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s short sellers to cover BMXMF’s short positions. It closed at $81.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Monster Beverage Corp stake by 8,300 shares to 13,800 valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 8,600 shares and now owns 9,500 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Flowserve has $5800 highest and $4300 lowest target. $51’s average target is 26.27% above currents $40.39 stock price. Flowserve had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4300 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) on Monday, July 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America holds 0% or 371 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 13,601 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 49,377 shares. Regions invested in 802 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 35,968 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.15 million shares or 4.5% of the stock. Covington Management has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 404,325 shares. 54,647 are held by Aristotle Boston Llc. Contravisory Inv Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 193,887 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 21,364 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 26,753 shares. Causeway Cap Limited invested in 3.60M shares or 1.64% of the stock.