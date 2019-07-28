Quantres Asset Management LTD Decreased Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $330,400; Corbyn Investment Management Has Raised Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Stake by $388,360

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.03M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance has 8,988 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sarl holds 93,655 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 191,865 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc holds 436,315 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability has invested 2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 5.24M shares. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 33,499 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Riverhead Mngmt Lc reported 14,299 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.22% or 7,058 shares in its portfolio. 5,941 are owned by Marco Management Ltd Liability Com.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) by 6,385 shares to 253,374 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,648 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen’s Spinraza shows long-term effect in mid-stage SMA study – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alkermes Bounces Back — but Not Enough – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,800 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.