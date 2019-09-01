Quantres Asset Management LTD Cut Pvh (PVH) Holding by $378,200; Stock Price Declined; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lowered Stake in Kellogg Co (K) as Share Value Declined

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29 million, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 2.08 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 56.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.84M shares traded or 28.55% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Rating on PVH’s First-Lien Credit Facility, and ‘BB+’ Ratings on Its Bonds; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg higher on activist chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Counsel holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 181,830 shares. Reik & Comm Lc has invested 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Jnba Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 299 shares. 1,190 are owned by First Mercantile Tru. 2,203 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt Ny. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,618 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.14% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 640,000 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Washington Bancorp accumulated 883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 317,699 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fin Engines Advsrs Lc, California-based fund reported 31,702 shares. Hennessy Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 67,770 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets owns 203,715 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,200 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $133.32 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PVH Corp (PVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PVH -4% after warning on Q2 softness – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PVH Corp.â€™s (NYSE:PVH) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,855 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.05% stake. Buckingham Mgmt Inc reported 202,607 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 7,027 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.13% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Bb&T holds 0.02% or 9,269 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc owns 37,590 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Jennison Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 141,211 shares. Art Advsrs has 2,402 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs holds 0% or 19,558 shares. Amp Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 52,756 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated reported 3,278 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 188,843 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.4% or 100,347 shares in its portfolio.