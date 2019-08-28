Quantres Asset Management LTD Cut Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $4.54 Million as Market Valuation Declined; American Water Works Co (AWK) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Trimmed Its Holding

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in American Water Works Co (AWK) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 5,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 68,806 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, down from 74,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in American Water Works Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.52. About 445,104 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 4.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Whitnell Company has 1,000 shares. Nordea Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 568,372 shares. 45,227 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Patten Grp Incorporated has invested 0.21% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 28,938 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 68,806 shares. Eaton Vance has 8,724 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 309 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 14,370 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp. Eqis Cap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has 1% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 2.58M shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 45,058 shares to 46,935 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 36,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Fitbit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0.03% or 341 shares. White Pine Investment has invested 1.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dearborn Ltd Llc has 2.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 296,291 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd reported 107,107 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs owns 4,981 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Llc reported 98,267 shares stake. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 13,312 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Inc has invested 3.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,779 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Limited has 1.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 157,208 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.09 million shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny reported 2.63% stake.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.90 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 8,300 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.