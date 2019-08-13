Quantres Asset Management LTD Boosted Mosaic Co (MOS) Position; Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shorts Up By 6.06%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) had an increase of 6.06% in short interest. SYN’s SI was 269,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.06% from 254,200 shares previously. With 124,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s short sellers to cover SYN’s short positions. The SI to Synthetic Biologics Inc’s float is 2.13%. The stock decreased 8.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4149. About 197,405 shares traded or 99.86% up from the average. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) has declined 92.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SYN News: 23/04/2018 – Synthetic Biologics: Has Preliminary Agreement From FDA on Proposed Clinical Trial Synopsis for Phase 3 Clinical Trial for SYN-004 (Ribaxamase); 23/04/2018 – DJ Synthetic Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYN); 07/03/2018 – Synthetic Biologics Intends to Submit Compliance Plan by April; 23/03/2018 – EMA: WITHDRAWAL OF PAIN MEDICINE FLUPIRTINE ENDORSED; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/05/2018 – Synthetic Biologics Announces Acceptance of Compliance Plan by NYSE American; 07/03/2018 – Synthetic Biologics Previously Disclosed Going Concern Warning in 10-; 08/05/2018 – Synthetic Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – Synthetic Biologics: Expects Phase 3 Trial to Include Separate Co-Primary Endpoints Designed to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Ribaxamase; 22/05/2018 – Synthetic Biologics: Notice of Acceptance Doesn’t Affect Company’s Business Ops or Its Listing on Exchange

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Mosaic Co (MOS) stake by 62.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd acquired 13,300 shares as Mosaic Co (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 34,600 shares with $945,000 value, up from 21,300 last quarter. Mosaic Co now has $8.01B valuation. The stock decreased 8.14% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 5.38 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock or 4,250 shares. On Friday, May 10 Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Berenberg initiated The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $30 target. Susquehanna maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advsrs holds 500 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.14% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 167,935 shares. Cap Invsts holds 0.06% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 4.92M shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdings has 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). New York-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hussman Strategic Inc reported 35,000 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Country Trust Natl Bank holds 200 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 200 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Guardian Company invested in 22 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mosaic Company (The) (NYSE:MOS) – Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 5,000 shares to 10,400 valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) stake by 4,300 shares and now owns 3,500 shares. Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was reduced too.