Quantres Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding in American Electric Power Co (AEP) as Stock Rose; Us Bancorp (USB) Holder South State Boosted Stake by $13.83 Million as Share Price Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 186.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 1.60M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

South State Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 165.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 288,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 462,696 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.30 million, up from 174,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 3.43 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 2,240 shares to 2,995 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,669 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 99,138 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 56,005 shares. Foster And Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 67,575 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.17% or 177,127 shares. Advsrs Capital Limited Company holds 20,665 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ftb Incorporated owns 3,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Central State Bank And Tru Communications holds 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 9,674 shares. Archford Capital Strategies has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Aqr Ltd reported 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Dean Inv Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 92,646 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com holds 9.13M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Wilsey Asset has 1.79% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Fruth Investment reported 5,600 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Tru Comm holds 0.96% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 123,294 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.3% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.40 million shares.

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Given The Higher ROTEs, U.S. Bancorp Shares Deserve Higher Multiples – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 10,212 shares. 100 were reported by Highlander Mngmt Ltd Co. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs stated it has 1.34% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 14,278 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets Incorporated has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First Financial Bank reported 2,452 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il, Illinois-based fund reported 2,870 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 15,876 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,720 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.13% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Shaker Limited Liability Company Oh holds 18,747 shares.