Quantres Asset Management LTD Boosted Anthem (ANTM) Holding By $1.78 Million; Wiley John & Sons Has 0 Sentiment

Wiley John & Sons Inc (JWA) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 0 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 3 cut down and sold holdings in Wiley John & Sons Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 98,903 shares, down from 99,005 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wiley John & Sons Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 344.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd acquired 6,200 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 8,000 shares with $2.30 million value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $72.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in John Wiley & Sons Inc. for 20,000 shares. Css Llc Il owns 5,244 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 700 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12,800 shares.

The stock decreased 2.27% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 137,632 shares traded or 20565.47% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JWA) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wiley Signs Agreement to Purchase the Assets of Knewton – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wiley Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Schedule – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wiley Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wiley Increases Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice, and education worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The Company’s Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals; and books, reference works, databases, clinical decision support tools, laboratory manuals, and workflow tools in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science and humanities, and life sciences. It currently has negative earnings. It serves academic, corporate, government, and public libraries; researchers; scientists; clinicians; engineers and technologists; scholarly and professional societies; and students and professors.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.