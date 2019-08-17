Quantitative Systematic Strategies Upped Its Voya Financial (VOYA) Holding; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Position in Noble Energy (NBL) Has Lifted by $1.45 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 44.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 60,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 197,226 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 136,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 4.10M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 10,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 48,812 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 38,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01 million shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,119 shares to 251,038 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,442 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 32,464 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 7,400 shares. Trust Company Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 2.13M were accumulated by Primecap Mngmt Co Ca. Blackrock owns 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 33.30 million shares. Loomis Sayles Company Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 190,821 shares. Cap World Invsts accumulated 0.03% or 4.99M shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 82,129 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 1.77 million shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 8,382 shares. Rampart Inv Management Company Ltd Liability holds 4,322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 313,968 shares. Ares Management Lc reported 15.21% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). First Mercantile Tru Com has 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 6,341 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 7,424 shares to 8,613 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 7,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,481 shares, and cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Service Ltd Liability accumulated 5,812 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 9,042 shares. Alyeska Invest Group LP accumulated 111,837 shares. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 2.61M shares. York Cap Management Advisors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 218,794 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 155,799 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Company accumulated 0.02% or 141,390 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 95 shares. James Investment Research has invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.09% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Prudential Financial accumulated 281,587 shares. Lomas Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 691,932 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. The insider POLLITT BYRON H JR bought 1,000 shares worth $49,302.