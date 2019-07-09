Quantitative Systematic Strategies Upped Its Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by $941,600 as Stock Value Declined; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding Has Increased by Reilly Financial Advisors Llc

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 11,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,882 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 23,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 2.19M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $228.31. About 1.01M shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 320 shares. Dodge Cox holds 3,300 shares. Kistler accumulated 460 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Culbertson A N Inc reported 1.38% stake. 4,115 are held by Patten And Patten Inc Tn. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 0.37% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Aurora Investment Counsel accumulated 8,538 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer holds 0% or 30 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.29% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Middleton Communications Ma holds 4,679 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Grimes Incorporated invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cidel Asset Inc reported 0.02% stake. King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 1.25% or 854,276 shares. Harbour Mgmt Lc has 1.47% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Grau Dominique sold $685,454 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Pdts Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.6% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cleararc holds 0.07% or 4,906 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 102,265 shares. Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 5.86M shares. Cambridge Trust Com accumulated 33,146 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Montag A And Associate, a Georgia-based fund reported 39,809 shares. Windward Capital Management Company Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4,997 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.67% or 1.61M shares. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 6,940 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 478,800 were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office Ltd. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 371 shares. Polar Capital Llp owns 623,500 shares.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) And Taking A 96% Loss Square On The Chin – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.