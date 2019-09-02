Quantitative Systematic Strategies Upped Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Holding By $528,080; Epizyme (EPZM) Sentiment Is 1.74

Epizyme Inc (EPZM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 66 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 38 sold and reduced their holdings in Epizyme Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 74.53 million shares, up from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Epizyme Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 25 Increased: 36 New Position: 30.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) stake by 24.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 18,860 shares as Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 94,384 shares with $2.70M value, up from 75,524 last quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc now has $5.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 667,518 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 7,446 shares to 4,481 valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 15,590 shares and now owns 4,104 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 8.33% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. for 1.49 million shares. Opaleye Management Inc. owns 1.37 million shares or 4.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nea Management Company Llc has 4.42% invested in the company for 6.88 million shares. The California-based Redmile Group Llc has invested 2.81% in the stock. Consonance Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.48 million shares.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.