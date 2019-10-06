Quantitative Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Total System Services (TSS) Position; Lgi Homes Has 1.53 Sentiment

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Total System Services Inc (TSS) stake by 48.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 17,627 shares as Total System Services Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 18,715 shares with $2.40 million value, down from 36,342 last quarter. Total System Services Inc now has $23.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 507.95% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35

Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 95 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 62 sold and decreased their stakes in Lgi Homes Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 20.05 million shares, up from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lgi Homes Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 71 New Position: 24.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 14.51 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 16.66% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. for 269,612 shares. Ack Asset Management Llc owns 227,700 shares or 4.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Montgomery Investment Management Inc has 2.99% invested in the company for 95,840 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.72% in the stock. Shaker Investments Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 47,875 shares.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.39M for 10.91 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity. JOHNSON JOIA M bought 745 shares worth $100,278.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) stake by 24,926 shares to 34,773 valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 15,747 shares and now owns 24,380 shares. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $128.67’s average target is -3.45% below currents $133.27 stock price. Total System Services had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 17 to “Buy”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.