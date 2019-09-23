Quantitative Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $1.64 Million; Valuation Rose; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Water Island Capital Increased Its Position by $106.52 Million as Valuation Declined

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1323.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.12 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.59. About 916,645 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 22,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 28,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 50,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.65. About 466,270 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 30/05/2018 – AT&T attempted to buy T-Mobile in 2011 but backed down after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile Deal Gets Service-Swapping Query in Antitrust Probe; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons New T-Mobile Can Succeed Despite Its Merger Concessions – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “T-Mobile is the Only Wireless Provider to Offer 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprint (S) Launches 5G in 4 More Cities to Extend Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Elliott Management May Be Right About AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.96 million for 20.37 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tig Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 371,958 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 4,978 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Tru Advsrs LP owns 926,750 shares. Buckingham Management invested 0.27% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Yorktown & Company Incorporated has invested 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 58,618 shares. Madison Holdg Inc accumulated 0.14% or 103,200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 5,140 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 550 shares. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 105,398 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 13,733 were reported by Brandywine Trust Company. Barclays Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 357,923 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3,581 shares to 5,257 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Co by 562,806 shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $133.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 367,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,617 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).