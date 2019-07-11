Quantitative Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Nike (NKE) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)

Among 2 analysts covering El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. El Pollo LoCo had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. See El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) latest ratings:

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 67.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 16,787 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 8,250 shares with $695,000 value, down from 25,037 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $141.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 5.61M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 365,204 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has risen 14.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 12/03/2018 – Best-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of ‘Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – NOW OFFERS DELIVERY FROM MORE THAN 280 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Unveils New Logo; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4th-Quarter System-Wide Same Restaurant Sales Up 1.4%; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO, EXPANDS DELIVERY, PARTNERS WITH DOORDASH; 23/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Richardson, TX; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT

More notable recent El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Headline Tease and Tangles – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. The company has market cap of $394.44 million. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.19% or 148,100 shares. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has 0.55% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fort Point Cap Partners Lc accumulated 3,144 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 12,211 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,901 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 578,262 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 38,939 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 7,815 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.37% stake. Cypress Capital Grp invested in 37,938 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 9.16 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.38% or 7.59M shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 3,918 shares. 18,711 are owned by Guardian Cap L P. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 37,112 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22. Wells Fargo maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $80 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $12.00M was made by PARKER MARK G on Friday, January 18.