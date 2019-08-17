Quantitative Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stake by $398,145; Market Value Declined; Torchmark (TMK) Market Value Rose While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Decreased Holding by $1.37 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 33,121 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 54,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 3.53M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 40% Position in Evofem Biosciences; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Dividend Declaration; 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE DEAL VALUED AT $145M; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO REPORTS PREL. AUM OF $945.4B AT END FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION AND TOTAL NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – INVESCO AUM $972.8B, EST. $976.57B; 06/03/2018 Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s)

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 16,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,171 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 59,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 51,727 shares to 113,792 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 20,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 1,945 shares. Punch & Inv owns 4,475 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). 399 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Gw Henssler Assoc has invested 0.05% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Shell Asset Management owns 5,431 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.18% or 15,480 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Dean Assocs Lc holds 70,195 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.72 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 0.41% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Twin Cap Mngmt accumulated 10,924 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 34,400 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 40,969 shares.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.32 million activity. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Johnson Ben F. III bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Fdx owns 20,533 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. 17,955 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 0.02% or 56,648 shares. Letko Brosseau Assoc holds 0.2% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Company Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 73,712 shares. Argent Com invested in 0.08% or 39,918 shares. Cap Ca stated it has 21,756 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc owns 54,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.3% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 290,494 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 92,054 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc reported 3.38M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 322,934 shares.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.77 million for 6.86 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corporation (NYSE:SNV) by 10,202 shares to 97,784 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).