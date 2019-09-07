Quantitative Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding by $318,469

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,074 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 18,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 49,911 shares to 270,564 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,624 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division holds 2.61% or 100,931 shares in its portfolio. Stone Run Cap Llc holds 0.35% or 3,788 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fincl holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,003 shares. Camelot Portfolios has 14,621 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 125,795 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 42,513 shares. Florida-based Harvey Mngmt Inc has invested 6.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 23,022 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Swift Run Cap Lc has 1,858 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 20,232 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 850,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Reik & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Asset has invested 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 43,263 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cleararc Inc reported 10,013 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management owns 345 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 1.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,090 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 8,535 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Co reported 44,980 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Co holds 7,032 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 3,997 shares. Clark Mgmt Inc holds 800 shares. Tctc Holding Ltd stated it has 5,528 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora invested in 0.16% or 248 shares. Foxhaven Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 60,868 shares or 5.46% of all its holdings. Legacy Private reported 3,589 shares. 281 are owned by Crawford Counsel Incorporated.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.