Quantitative Systematic Strategies Trimmed Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $471,952; Avnet (AVT) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Boosted Position by $3.12 Million as Market Value Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 36,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 40,454 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 76,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 17.22 million shares traded or 125.91% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 155.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 72,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 119,097 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 46,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 921,862 shares traded or 55.20% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6,630 shares to 105,599 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corporation (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $29.56M for 33.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

