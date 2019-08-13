Quantitative Systematic Strategies Trimmed Holding in Dana (DAN) by $435,676 as Share Value Declined; Long Road Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Sysco (SYY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 25,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 45,203 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 70,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 703,185 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 23/04/2018 – Dana Unveils Comprehensive Strategy for Electrification in Construction, Off-Highway Markets; 09/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dana Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By GKN Mrgr; 29/03/2018 – Dana Comments on Decision by GKN Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUA; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS ACTIONS SUPPORT `STRONG INVESTOR INTEREST’ IN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – PRODUCTION OF SILVERADO CLASS 4, 5, AND 6 TRUCKS IS SLATED TO BEGIN IN LATE 2018; 26/03/2018 – GKN Will Now Receive $1.77B Cash from Dana; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal Still Substantially Undervalues GKN Driveline; 09/03/2018 – Dana to Take Over GKN’s Automotive Driveline Business

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 20,735 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 15,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 1.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 21,969 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 76,238 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation has 116,477 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 91,981 shares. Victory Inc holds 42,063 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 207,545 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability reported 89,773 shares stake. Weiss Multi has 250,000 shares. 3.68M were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.01% or 1.72M shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,727 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) accumulated 221 shares. 28,227 are owned by Proshare Advsr.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 8,879 shares to 13,318 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 118,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boeing, Gold And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 13 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 68,564 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 21,219 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Limited holds 741 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1,187 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.15% or 31,676 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 3,324 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 14,790 shares. Nexus Inv Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.5% or 686,085 shares. Kings Point Capital Management invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mason Street Limited Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Peoples Fincl accumulated 14,625 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 27,888 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt accumulated 94,348 shares or 0.05% of the stock.