Quantitative Systematic Strategies Stake in Tenaris Sa (TS) Upped by $521,508 as Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Chartist Upped Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Tenaris Sa (TS) by 176.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 20,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 31,454 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $828,000, up from 11,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Tenaris Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 3.09M shares traded or 21.02% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 396,536 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 52,683 shares to 12,365 shares, valued at $169,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Company Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,028 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Ind (DIA) by 2,470 shares to 53,382 shares, valued at $14.19B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Industrial Se (XLI) by 376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,460 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

