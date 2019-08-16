Quantitative Systematic Strategies Stake in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Has Upped as Stock Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Decreased Its Stake

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 167.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 15,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 24,120 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 9,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 286,375 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5,376 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 12,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 1.45M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1,882 shares to 6,468 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,506 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. 4,186 shares were bought by Stice Travis D., worth $399,968 on Friday, August 9.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 467,193 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $44.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 115,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.