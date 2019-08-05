Quantitative Systematic Strategies Stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Cut by $986,496 as Share Value Rose; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Cut Holding by $311,373 as Stock Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.17. About 434,137 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq 1Q Rev $666M; 28/03/2018 – Albireo to Present Clinical Data on A4250 at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 18/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Alerts Investors to Nasdaq Notification; 27/03/2018 – Bazaarvoice launches new solution to make personalization more powerful; 19/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Welcomes Jiong Shao as Chief Financial Officer and Reaffirms Intent to Seek Nasdaq/HKSE Dual Listing in 2; 21/05/2018 – Nasdaq Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 22.50 Points (0.31%); 24/05/2018 – Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in Rockwell Medical, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Microbix Completes Multiple Facility Upgrades; 20/03/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 20,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 32,727 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 53,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 365,064 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt has invested 1.35% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 326 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Lc invested 0.11% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Delta Management Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 3,090 shares. Mackay Shields invested in 23,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.01% or 6,635 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 23,953 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd owns 23,349 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 5,951 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com owns 101,922 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 11,973 shares. Cap Invsts holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4.25M shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 42,305 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.4% or 6,027 shares.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nasdaq uses AI to spot stock-market abuse – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq and the Iraq Stock Exchange Signs New Market Technology Agreement – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Ancillary Marijuana Stock Is Uplisting to the Nasdaq – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq to Deliver Matching Engine Technology to the Football Index – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.89M for 19.66 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medequities Rlty Tr Inc by 531,253 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $18.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 161,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).