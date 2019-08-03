Quantitative Systematic Strategies Stake in Alliant Energy (LNT) Has Lifted by $3.13 Million; Visa (V) Holder Halsey Associates Trimmed Position by $686,556

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) by 329.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 66,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 86,770 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 20,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 985,160 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 174,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, down from 178,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 0.07% or 1.07 million shares. City holds 400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Grace And White invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 237,800 shares. Legacy, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,460 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 1,437 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd stated it has 18,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited invested in 0.09% or 3.71 million shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp has 0.08% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd owns 4,381 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 20,237 shares. Engy Income Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 12,249 shares to 10,803 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,033 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 1.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Convergence Investment Lc holds 0.13% or 3,842 shares. Haverford Finance invested in 5,365 shares. Price Cap Management accumulated 33,115 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Com invested 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 1.22M shares stake. Kazazian Asset Limited Company holds 2,149 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt reported 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mathes Inc invested in 1.38% or 17,370 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has 3.07M shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 95,000 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.22% or 8,990 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.49M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Lp has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).