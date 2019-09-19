Quantitative Systematic Strategies Maintains Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI); Wespac Advisors Upped Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Position by $336,645

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 37,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 173,702 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 136,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 13.66M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 580.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 17,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 20,458 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 3,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 1.26 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11,859 shares to 3,772 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 4,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,238 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 42,219 shares. 49,615 are held by Albert D Mason Inc. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs reported 472,365 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 239,456 shares. Blair William Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 79,383 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.41% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). State Street Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 43.63M shares. Axa accumulated 37,280 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 124,263 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Jefferies Group Ltd Co reported 294,100 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 0.02% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Tobam has invested 1.26% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. 300,000 shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN, worth $2.89 million. Shares for $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. 90,000 shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward, worth $852,294 on Friday, May 17.