Quantitative Systematic Strategies Maintains Holding in Wns (Holdings) Limited (WNS); Matrix Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $1.40 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 47,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63 million, down from 53,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $217.22. About 1.98 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue; 12/03/2018 – Solomon wins power struggle to emerge as Goldman heir; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Patel Says Mnuchin to China Gives Markets Relief (Video); 12/04/2018 – ALUMINUM TO STAY HIGH, VOLATILE THROUGH EARLY JUNE: GOLDMAN; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says No Need to Fret Yet About Soft Global Growth; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve Board, New York State Fine Goldman Sachs Total of $110 Million for Forex Practices

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Wns (Holdings) Limited (WNS) by 128.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 6,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 11,802 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $699,000, up from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Wns (Holdings) Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.07. About 120,214 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.82 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 16,614 shares to 98,646 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,619 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability accumulated 0.28% or 7,673 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors has 12,652 shares. Moreover, North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh has 2.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 59,255 shares. Fil has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bluefin Trading Ltd Company invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Financial Architects has 0.37% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Qs Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 6,680 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc reported 275 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 42,357 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 714,710 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.25% stake. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.78% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 16,111 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).