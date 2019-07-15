Quantitative Systematic Strategies Maintains Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS); As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, up from 127,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 11.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 672.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 68,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,429 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 10,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 5.63 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS PROSPECT OF RISING TRADE TARIFFS PRESENTS RISKS FOR EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS BOTH ON INPUT COSTS & POTENTIALLY ON FINISHED PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – Lauren Morgan joins SBG Technology Solutions as Vice President of Strategy; 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 16/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Rev $11.08B; 22/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO MULL ADDING 80 STAFF IN PARIS: ECHOS; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Morgan Stanley launches Hunterstown B loan

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “If You Still Need a Reason to Buy Google Stock, Take a Look at AI – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 795 shares. 518,435 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3.29 million shares or 4.79% of the stock. Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 12,280 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank stated it has 137,427 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 14,386 shares. Shufro Rose & Commerce Limited Company holds 1.38% or 116,503 shares. 3,256 are owned by Harvest Cap. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com holds 797,757 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Stillwater Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,992 shares. United Serv Automobile Association reported 8.57 million shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 1.22% stake. Boltwood Mngmt invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jcic Asset Management reported 2.6% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,589 shares to 12,537 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 722,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,909 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 26,785 shares to 108,347 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,074 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Company (The).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Judgment Day Looms for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Boosts Share Buyback Authorization to $6B (from $4.7B); Plans to Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.67% – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.