Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Stake in M & T Bank (MTB) by $541,179 as Stock Declined; South St (SSB) Share Value Rose While Renaissance Technologies Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.75 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,467 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 240,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 138,945 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 3,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,399 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 23,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 577,225 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS REDUCED QTRLY NET INCOME BY $0.68/SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Warren Buffett Gets More Pay From Banks After Stress Tests – GuruFocus.com” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “M&T Bank expands mortgage servicing business – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M&T Bank Corporation declares $15.9375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “M&T assigns president to new commercial unit in Florida – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 12.46% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MTB’s profit will be $505.51M for 11.76 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.38 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,064 shares to 6,797 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 15,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. SSB’s profit will be $46.44 million for 14.68 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by South State Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: HCA, CR, SSB, IBM, NBL – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Postandcourier.com with their article: “South Carolina bank chief rings opening bell at Nasdaq – Charleston Post Courier” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “South State Corporation (SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.