Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Regions Financial (RF) Position by $1.69 Million; Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Boosted Holding by $2.37 Million as Stock Value Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 120,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 15,580 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233,000, down from 136,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 9.92 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 35,053 shares to 45,310 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14M for 10.48 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,125 shares to 20,810 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Best Credit Card Deals For Fall – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

