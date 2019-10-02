Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Intuit (INTU) Stake by $542,880; Shares Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 6,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, down from 9,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $258.11. About 445,267 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $171.05. About 3.23M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $767.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,307 shares to 121,761 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,508 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

