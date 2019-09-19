Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lifted Stake in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $352,038; As Ppg Inds (PPG) Valuation Rose, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed by $585,336 Its Holding

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 806,437 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.12M, down from 811,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $120.79. About 654,626 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: CARLYLE COMMITTED TO KEEPING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS HEADQUARTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 171.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 12,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, up from 4,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 812,554 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 81,058 shares to 73,377 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,343 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown And Rech Com Incorporated has 9,670 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Co Lp stated it has 1.47 million shares. Next Gp has 1,424 shares. 1.58M are held by Lafitte Mgmt L P. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Swiss Retail Bank owns 122,444 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 90,322 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 56,872 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 5,257 shares. Gp One Trading LP holds 0.02% or 43,889 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 10.45 million shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Cap LP invested in 33,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,687 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs owns 4,267 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.09% or 290,241 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 6,851 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 769,060 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% or 1.30M shares. Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bridges Inv Management owns 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,349 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund accumulated 0.12% or 4,924 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 115,000 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Argent Tru holds 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 1,992 shares. Brookstone Cap Management owns 2,381 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson invested in 0.3% or 34,925 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 40,103 shares to 48,487 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Bk (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hot (NYSE:PEB).