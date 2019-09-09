Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lifted Its Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Position by $500,140 as Market Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Security National Trust Co Has Raised Position by $694,618

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 13,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 95,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 82,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 17.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) by 73.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 34,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 20,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 597,031 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 9,934 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 10,026 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shufro Rose & Lc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 515,645 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 26,390 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Com reported 7,914 shares. Benin Management holds 51,370 shares. Laffer has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 130,648 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Palouse Mgmt owns 1.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 75,160 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dubuque Bancorporation & has 318,655 shares. West Family owns 120,000 shares. 7.80M are held by Rhumbline Advisers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt has 3.64M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 16,580 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 14,344 shares. Security Rech & Management Inc owns 1.14 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited holds 0.06% or 29,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Westwood Group Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 791,860 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 32,424 shares stake. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.17 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 38,141 shares. Lasalle Inv Ltd accumulated 3,127 shares or 0% of the stock. Ci Invs invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). State Street Corp holds 0.02% or 5.94 million shares in its portfolio. Adelante Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 38,095 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $66,320 activity.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 79,338 shares to 15,663 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,269 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).