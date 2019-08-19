Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lifted Holding in Regions Financial (RF) by $1.35 Million as Market Value Rose; As Midwestone Finl Group Ne (MOFG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder At Bancorp Lifted Its Stake

At Bancorp increased its stake in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (MOFG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 22,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 309,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 286,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.70M market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 28,647 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 244.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 96,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 136,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 39,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 9.74M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America holds 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 2,929 shares. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 26,712 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0% or 306 shares. 255,023 are owned by Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited. Fiduciary Tru Com owns 112,413 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 12,450 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc has 0.03% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Tctc Llc reported 0.01% stake. Old National Retail Bank In owns 19,149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And, a Missouri-based fund reported 29,700 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 12,112 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Dupont Cap Management accumulated 392,349 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 91,417 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) by 11,130 shares to 4,227 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Properties Of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 26,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,347 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $45,810 activity. Hayek Matthew J bought $2,840 worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by Hartig Richard J, worth $29,036 on Friday, May 3.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 10,114 shares to 116,194 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 27,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,757 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ).