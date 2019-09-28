Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lifted By $1.48 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (new) American Deposit (UGP) Sellers Increased By 17.72% Their Shorts

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (new) American Deposit (NYSE:UGP) had an increase of 17.72% in short interest. UGP’s SI was 4.49M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.72% from 3.82 million shares previously. With 1.00M avg volume, 5 days are for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (new) American Deposit (NYSE:UGP)’s short sellers to cover UGP’s short positions. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 410,598 shares traded. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 749.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 37,994 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 43,063 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 5,069 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 34.49% above currents $34.33 stock price. Schlumberger had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 9. Wells Fargo maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $4400 target. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, June 7 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 16.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 11,859 shares to 3,772 valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 14,303 shares and now owns 2,400 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Management stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 100 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Pinnacle Fincl Inc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 364 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York reported 34,125 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,487 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 5,117 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il invested in 0.66% or 487,229 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa holds 0.71% or 215,627 shares. 379,914 are held by Qci Asset Mgmt Ny. Bp Plc reported 139,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 254,179 shares. Innovations Ltd holds 1.16% or 11,185 shares in its portfolio.

