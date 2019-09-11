Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding By $2.87 Million; Celanese Celanese (CE) SI Increased By 5.04%

Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) had an increase of 5.04% in short interest. CE’s SI was 3.64 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.04% from 3.46 million shares previously. With 1.06 million avg volume, 3 days are for Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)’s short sellers to cover CE’s short positions. The SI to Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation’s float is 2.86%. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $123.32. About 1.31 million shares traded or 42.41% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018

More recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.03 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 15.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $120.25’s average target is -2.49% below currents $123.32 stock price. Celanese had 18 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 24. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 24.

