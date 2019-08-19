Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased Its Position in Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) by $324,870; Gabalex Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $3.78 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 105,599 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 98,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 1.07M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Stock Is Looking Ripe for the Picking At $200 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com Limited reported 17,000 shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sonata Capital Grp Incorporated stated it has 16,344 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Webster National Bank N A invested in 91,853 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Cap Advsr Ok reported 78,630 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 620,774 shares or 5.53% of their US portfolio. Nbw Capital Ltd Company has 58,746 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 38,969 are held by Green Square Cap Lc. Cap City Trust Fl reported 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 18,400 were reported by Montgomery Investment Mgmt. Hyman Charles D invested in 95,249 shares. Salem Management Inc accumulated 2,150 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 71,019 were reported by Montag A And Associates Inc.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 6,783 shares to 12,218 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,671 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. – yahoo.com” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:HIG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Hartford Announces Cash Tender Offers For Certain Notes – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset owns 67,067 shares. 587,243 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 35,816 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,655 shares. Cleararc Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,710 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.06% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited reported 3.78 million shares. Wilkins Counsel holds 0.13% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 19,128 were accumulated by Palladium Ltd Liability Corporation. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% or 5,801 shares in its portfolio. 4.08 million were accumulated by D E Shaw Communications. 320 are held by Assetmark. Moreover, Orrstown Fincl has 0.14% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Acadian Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).