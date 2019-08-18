Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased Its Assurant (AIZ) Position; Wipro Limited (WIT) Shorts Raised By 11.96%

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Assurant Inc (AIZ) stake by 24.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 5,364 shares as Assurant Inc (AIZ)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 27,322 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 21,958 last quarter. Assurant Inc now has $7.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.90% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.53. About 2.19M shares traded or 266.90% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) had an increase of 11.96% in short interest. WIT’s SI was 22.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.96% from 19.74M shares previously. With 1.83M avg volume, 12 days are for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s short sellers to cover WIT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 972,302 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 21/05/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO GALLAGHER SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES NETOXYGEN SAAS FOR LOAN ORIGINATION; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 Million; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL IT SERVICES SEGMENT REVENUE 134.12 BLN RUPEES VS 134.02 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – UNITS INCLUDE WIPRO TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA, WIPRO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUSTRIA, NEWLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES SARL, APPIRIO INDIA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO, TRINTECH PARTNER ON ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – ESTIMATED THAT IMPACT OF INSOLVENCY PETITION FILED BY A TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDER CLIENT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON BOTH REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR IT SERVICES MARGIN WAS 14.4 PCT; 31/05/2018 – WIPRO INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING FORAYS INTO INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SPACE

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assurant prices $350M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Assurant, Inc.â€™s New Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $13000 highest and $124 lowest target. $127’s average target is 1.98% above currents $124.53 stock price. Assurant had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $13000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. $772.36M worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares were sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc..

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology , consulting, and business process services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.18 billion. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It has a 15.38 P/E ratio. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications.

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AÃ©roports de MontrÃ©al Selects Wipro as IT and Business Transformation Partner – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wipro Launches Edge Artificial Intelligence Solutions Powered by Intel – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wiproâ€™s Third Annual State of Cybersecurity Report Finds Organizations Focusing on IoT and Cloud While Developing Cyber Defense Systems – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wipro Partners with Camunda to Offer Workflow Automation Platform – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.