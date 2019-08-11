Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Holding; Msci (MSCI)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) stake by 225.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 11,330 shares as Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)’s stock rose 7.38%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 16,354 shares with $1.87 million value, up from 5,024 last quarter. Hanover Insurance Group Inc now has $5.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 172,844 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M

Msci Inc (MSCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 193 funds increased and started new positions, while 177 sold and decreased holdings in Msci Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 73.73 million shares, down from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Msci Inc in top ten positions increased from 9 to 11 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 156 Increased: 128 New Position: 65.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Company stated it has 7,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 535 shares.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:THG) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,512 shares to 5,750 valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cushman & Wakefield Plc stake by 24,106 shares and now owns 12,691 shares. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “MSCI (MSCI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.98 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. It has a 33.43 P/E ratio. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $224.05. About 345,090 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 05/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 20/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA®; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China Indexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process