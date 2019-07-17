Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased By $324,870 Its Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Stake; Exelon (EXC) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) stake by 6.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 6,630 shares as Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)’s stock rose 8.62%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 105,599 shares with $5.25M value, up from 98,969 last quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc now has $20.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 1.64M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 0.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. See Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $47 New Target: $49.5000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $43 New Target: $47 Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Exelon Corporation shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 16.82 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Management invested in 7,324 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Incorporated accumulated 13,844 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 74,291 were accumulated by Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co. Natixis owns 352,902 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 98 are owned by Fred Alger Management. Hennessy Advisors accumulated 0.56% or 240,631 shares. 4.87 million were reported by Energy Income Prtnrs Lc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 833,079 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 4,269 shares. Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4,069 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Ltd has invested 0.79% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Live Your Vision Llc reported 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 51,773 are held by Stanley. 7.03M are owned by Franklin Resources.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $46.99 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 20.16 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity. Aliabadi Paymon sold 17,500 shares worth $837,900.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 4.38 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:HIG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Hartford Appoints Matt Scott To Lead Northeast Division Field Sales And Underwriting For Middle and Large Commercial – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 49,441 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank reported 62,952 shares stake. Spirit Of America Management Ny invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 99,432 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 15,716 shares stake. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.02% or 233,489 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Ser has invested 1.21% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 9,544 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 51,080 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 0.13% or 8,400 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc stated it has 43,455 shares. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 5,556 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Management has invested 0.04% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.03% or 214,839 shares. Sun Life Incorporated accumulated 610 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 4,539 shares to 24,033 valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 3,447 shares and now owns 20,399 shares. Interxion Holding N V (NYSE:INXN) was reduced too.